Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$183.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$183.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ormat Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Ormat Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) reporting earnings?
Ormat Technologies (ORA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were Ormat Technologies’s (NYSE:ORA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $179.4M, which beat the estimate of $169.8M.
