Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ormat Technologies
The latest price target for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting ORA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.82% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Ormat Technologies maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ormat Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ormat Technologies was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ormat Technologies (ORA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $86.00 to $85.00. The current price Ormat Technologies (ORA) is trading at is $82.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
