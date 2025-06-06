This Urban Outfitters Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the rating for Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $50 to $70. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $69.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst David Anderson upgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $80 to $86. Ormat Technologies shares closed at $75.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
