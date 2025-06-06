This McDonald's Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump downgraded the rating for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $346 to $315. McDonald’s shares closed at $308.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Eric Wolfe downgraded American Homes 4 Rent AMH from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $41. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $36.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
