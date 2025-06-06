This McDonald's Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump downgraded the rating for McDonald’s Corporation MCD from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $346 to $315. McDonald’s shares closed at $308.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $346 to $315. McDonald’s shares closed at $308.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Eric Wolfe downgraded American Homes 4 Rent AMH from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $41. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $36.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MCD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock