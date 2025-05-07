What's Going On With Opendoor Shares Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points
- Opendoor reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed.
- The company reports sales of $1.15 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion
- Don’t miss this list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN stock traded lower Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Opendoor reported a loss of nine cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 10 loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $1.15 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion, but representing a 2% year-over-year decrease.
Opendoor reported an inventory balance of $2.4 billion, representing 7,080 homes, a 26% increase from a year ago.
“We’ve spent the last decade building a modern real estate platform — designed to deliver simplicity, certainty, and a customer-first experience. We entered 2025 with a clear plan to drive toward profitability while strengthening our product experience and platform. Our first-quarter results reflect disciplined execution: we improved Adjusted EBITDA and sharply reduced Adjusted Net Losses,” said Carrie Wheeler, CEO of Opendoor.
Outlook: Opendoor sees second-quarter sales from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
OPEN Price Action: Opendoor stock closed Wednesday 24.36% higher at 87 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Related Link:
• Disney Stock Is Surging Wednesday: Here’s Why
Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.