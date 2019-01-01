Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$5.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Opendoor Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Opendoor Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) reporting earnings?
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.23, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Opendoor Technologies’s (NASDAQ:OPEN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $248.9M, which beat the estimate of $243.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.