Organovo Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company, which designs and creates functional and three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications. It also develops and commercializes a platform technology for the generation of three-dimensional human tissues that can be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical and academic partners to develop human biological disease models in three dimensions. Organovo's key instrument platform is the NovoGen Bioprinter. The firm's 3-D bioprinting technologies create tissues using living cells and biocompatible hydrogels.