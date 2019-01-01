Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Organovo Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) reporting earnings?
Organovo Holdings (ONVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.00, which beat the estimate of $-2.20.
What were Organovo Holdings’s (NASDAQ:ONVO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $812K, which beat the estimate of $760K.
