ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Onconova Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:ONTX)
1.44
0.10[7.46%]
At close: Jun 3
1.45
0.0100[0.69%]
After Hours: 4:41PM EDT
Day High/Low1.32 - 1.49
52 Week High/Low1 - 8
Open / Close1.38 / 1.44
Float / Outstanding20.8M / 20.9M
Vol / Avg.238.8K / 118.7K
Mkt Cap30.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float20.8M

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Onconova Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$56K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$56K

Earnings Recap

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.28 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.27 -0.30
Revenue Estimate 60.00K 50.00K 20.00K 60.00K
Revenue Actual 56.00K 57.00K 57.00K 56.00K

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.28 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.27 -0.30
Revenue Estimate 60.00K 50.00K 20.00K 60.00K
Revenue Actual 56.00K 57.00K 57.00K 56.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Onconova Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Onconova Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) reporting earnings?
A

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-65.25, which beat the estimate of $-164.25.

Q
What were Onconova Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:ONTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $324K, which beat the estimate of $220K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.