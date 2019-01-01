Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Onconova Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Onconova Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.28 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.27 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 60.00K 50.00K 20.00K 60.00K Revenue Actual 56.00K 57.00K 57.00K 56.00K

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.33 -0.28 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.27 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 60.00K 50.00K 20.00K 60.00K Revenue Actual 56.00K 57.00K 57.00K 56.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.