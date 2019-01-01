OneSmart International Education Group Ltd is engaged in providing education services. It offers a K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Further, it is committed to the mission of learning to succeed in the future and is dedicated towards enhancing the learning of students including learning Power, learning ability and learning perseverance to create a happy and efficient third classroom, it has a number of educational brands such as elite education, Zhihui school, elite, fine language, elite travel, radish programming, elite, young children's English.