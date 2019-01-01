QQQ
Range
2.31 - 2.87
Vol / Avg.
131.3K/5.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
17.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.86
P/E
-
EPS
-26.61
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
OneSmart International Education Group Ltd is engaged in providing education services. It offers a K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Further, it is committed to the mission of learning to succeed in the future and is dedicated towards enhancing the learning of students including learning Power, learning ability and learning perseverance to create a happy and efficient third classroom, it has a number of educational brands such as elite education, Zhihui school, elite, fine language, elite travel, radish programming, elite, young children's English.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE: ONE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneSmart Intl Edu Group's (ONE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE: ONE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ONE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE)?

A

The stock price for OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE: ONE) is $2.65 last updated Today at 8:55:15 PM.

Q

Does OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSmart Intl Edu Group.

Q

When is OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) reporting earnings?

A

OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneSmart Intl Edu Group.

Q

What sector and industry does OneSmart Intl Edu Group (ONE) operate in?

A

OneSmart Intl Edu Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.