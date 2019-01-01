OneMeta AI (OTC:ONEI), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

OneMeta AI
(OTCPK:ONEI)
$1.00
-0.09[-8.26%]
At close: Aug 3

OneMeta AI (OTC: ONEI)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
OneMeta AI formerly WebSafety Inc is a developer of mobile applications that helps parents to monitor their children's mobile device usage and activities. It is focused on marketing, selling, and distributing mobile software applications for cellphones. These products help protect children from suspicious online behavior and cyberbullying and disable a phone from texting and other distractions while driving.
OneMeta AI Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy OneMeta AI (ONEI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of OneMeta AI (OTCPK: ONEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are OneMeta AI's (ONEI) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for OneMeta AI.

Q
What is the target price for OneMeta AI (ONEI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for OneMeta AI

Q
Current Stock Price for OneMeta AI (ONEI)?
A

The stock price for OneMeta AI (OTCPK: ONEI) is $1 last updated August 3, 2022, 7:22 PM UTC.

Q
Does OneMeta AI (ONEI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneMeta AI.

Q
When is OneMeta AI (OTCPK:ONEI) reporting earnings?
A

OneMeta AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is OneMeta AI (ONEI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for OneMeta AI.

Q
What sector and industry does OneMeta AI (ONEI) operate in?
A

OneMeta AI is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.