April 15, 2025 10:49 PM 2 min read

OM Token Rallies 28%, Gives Marginal Relief To Crash-Hit Holders After MANTRA Co-founder Assures 'Post-Mortem Report,' Supply Burn

Follow
Comments

Real-world asset-focused coin MANTRA OM/USD topped the cryptocurrency gainers list on Tuesday, recovering marginally from its weekend crash.

What happened: OM soared nearly 28% to become the most successful coin in the market, defying the declines in blue-chip assets such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

OM's trading volume rose 8.51% to $1.42 billion, making it the fifth most traded cryptocurrency (excluding stablecoins) in the last 24 hours.

The recovery followed MANTRA co-founder John Patrick Mullin’s assurance that the team would release a post-mortem report explaining the events that led to the coin’s stunning 90% collapse on Sunday. 

"After this post-mortem report is released, we will share additional information on an OM token buyback program as well as an OM supply burn program to reinstall trust in the market and show our commitment to OM/MANTRA in the long term," Mullin added. 

See Also: Five Years Ago, 31 Bitcoin Bought A House—Here’s How Many You Need Today

Why It Matters: OM, used for securing the real-world assets platform MANTRA, crashed from $5.26 to $0.42 in 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, eroding a whopping $4.6 billion from its market capitalization.

On-chain data revealed large OM transfers by Laser Digital, one of MANTRA's biggest investors, before the crash. 

However, the MANTRA team stated that the crash was caused by "reckless liquidations" and had nothing to do with the project.

The crash soured sentiment in the real-world asset tokenization industry, with RWA protocols’ overall market capitalization falling by 6% since Sunday, according to CoinGecko.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, OM was exchanging hands at $0.7385, up 27.99% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Over the week, the coin was still down 88%.

Photo Courtesy: Wit Olszewski On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: 

OM Logo
OMOutset Medical Inc
$10.61-4.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.76
Growth
24.62
Quality
-
Value
57.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$83817.270.22%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1596.790.51%
OM/USD Logo
$OMMANTRA DAO
--%
Got Questions? Ask
Which investors will react to OM's recovery?
How will real-world asset protocols adapt post-crash?
What companies could benefit from OM's supply burn program?
How might Laser Digital influence future OM trades?
Which crypto funds should consider OM for diversification?
Could the post-mortem report restore trust in crypto?
What is the potential for buyback programs in crypto investments?
How will the tokenization industry recover from this event?
Which exchanges are likely to list OM again?
What role will market sentiment play in future OM performance?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasMANTRAOMReal World Asset

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved