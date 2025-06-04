June 4, 2025 5:23 AM 2 min read

CrowdStrike, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

CrowdStrike posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and also raised its full-year guidance. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.145 billion and $1.152 billion versus estimates of $1.23 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share versus estimates of 92 cents per share.

CrowdStrike shares dipped 7% to $454.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Asana, Inc. ASAN shares dipped 8.4% to $17.40 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.
  • Outset Medical Inc OM declined 6.8% to $18.09 in pre-market trading. Outset Medical named Renee Gaeta as CFO, effective immediately.
  • Merus NV MRUS declined 5.5% to $59.01 in pre-market trading. Merus priced $300 million public offering of 5,263,158 common shares at $57 per share.
  • Quidelortho Corp QDEL shares declined 4.3% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI fell 3.4% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • Doximity Inc DOCS fell 2.7% to $52.06 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.

