CrowdStrike, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

CrowdStrike posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and also raised its full-year guidance. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.145 billion and $1.152 billion versus estimates of $1.23 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share versus estimates of 92 cents per share.

CrowdStrike shares dipped 7% to $454.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Asana, Inc . ASAN shares dipped 8.4% to $17.40 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

Outset Medical Inc OM declined 6.8% to $18.09 in pre-market trading. Outset Medical named Renee Gaeta as CFO, effective immediately.

Merus NV MRUS declined 5.5% to $59.01 in pre-market trading. Merus priced $300 million public offering of 5,263,158 common shares at $57 per share.

Quidelortho Corp QDEL shares declined 4.3% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.

ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI fell 3.4% to $2.27 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.

Doximity Inc DOCS fell 2.7% to $52.06 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.

