Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.670
Quarterly Revenue
$30.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$30.6M
Earnings History
Outset Medical Questions & Answers
When is Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) reporting earnings?
Outset Medical (OM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.44, which missed the estimate of $-3.10.
What were Outset Medical’s (NASDAQ:OM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.8M, which beat the estimate of $11.6M.
