Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$186.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$186.2M
Earnings History
Olaplex Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) reporting earnings?
Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were Olaplex Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $161.6M, which beat the estimate of $145.2M.
