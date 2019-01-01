Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Olaplex Hldgs
The latest price target for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting OLPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.38% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Olaplex Hldgs maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Olaplex Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Olaplex Hldgs was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $22.00. The current price Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) is trading at is $16.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
