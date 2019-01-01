Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$446.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$446.2M
Earnings History
Oceaneering International Questions & Answers
When is Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reporting earnings?
Oceaneering International (OII) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Oceaneering International’s (NYSE:OII) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $515M, which beat the estimate of $487.6M.
