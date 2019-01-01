QQQ
Chariot Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on creating transformational stakeholder value through the discovery of material accumulation of hydrocarbons. It operates in two reportable segments being the exploration for oil and gas and corporate costs. It holds licenses covering four blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil as well as a license in Namibia.

Chariot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Chariot (OIGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chariot (OTCPK: OIGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chariot's (OIGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chariot.

Q

What is the target price for Chariot (OIGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chariot

Q

Current Stock Price for Chariot (OIGLF)?

A

The stock price for Chariot (OTCPK: OIGLF) is $0.132 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:09:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chariot (OIGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chariot.

Q

When is Chariot (OTCPK:OIGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Chariot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chariot (OIGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chariot.

Q

What sector and industry does Chariot (OIGLF) operate in?

A

Chariot is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.