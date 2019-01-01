O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for O-I Glass
O-I Glass Questions & Answers
The latest price target for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) was reported by B of A Securities on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting OI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.83% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) was provided by B of A Securities, and O-I Glass upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of O-I Glass, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for O-I Glass was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest O-I Glass (OI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $15.00 to $19.00. The current price O-I Glass (OI) is trading at is $16.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
