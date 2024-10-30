O-I Glass Posts Downbeat Results, Joins AMD, Qorvo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. OI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

O-I Glass reported quarterly losses of 4 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.700 which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.761 billion.

O-I Glass shares dipped 18.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB shares dipped 22.5% to $23.86 in pre-market trading.

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO shares fell 18% to $82.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported issued weak guidance for the third quarter.

Wingstop Inc. WING dipped 15.7% to $311.00 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

Criteo S.A. CRTO shares fell 15.1% to $36.21 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY fell 13.7% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company priced its upsized $80 million public offering of 5,715,000 common shares at $14/share.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY declined 10.7% to $806.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares fell 8.6% to $152.00 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT fell 8.4% to $47.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.

