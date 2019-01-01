ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Osisko Development
(NYSE:ODV)
6.786
0.066[0.98%]
At close: Jun 10
7.98
1.1940[17.60%]
After Hours: 4:37AM EDT
Day High/Low6.6 - 6.83
52 Week High/Low6.6 - 7.35
Open / Close6.71 / 6.79
Float / Outstanding- / 71M
Vol / Avg.17.2K / 30K
Mkt Cap481.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.35
Total Float-

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Osisko Development reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Osisko Development using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Osisko Development Questions & Answers

Q
When is Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Osisko Development

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)?
A

There are no earnings for Osisko Development

Q
What were Osisko Development’s (NYSE:ODV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Osisko Development

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.