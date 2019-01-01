OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OncoCyte
OncoCyte Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) was provided by Stephens & Co., and OncoCyte downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OncoCyte, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OncoCyte was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OncoCyte (OCX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price OncoCyte (OCX) is trading at is $1.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
