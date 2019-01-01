OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

OncoCyte reported in-line EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $301.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

