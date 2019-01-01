Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owens-Corning beat estimated earnings by 16.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.84 versus an estimate of $2.43.
Revenue was up $431.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|2.48
|2.13
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.52
|2.60
|1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|2.18B
|2.00B
|1.83B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|2.21B
|2.24B
|1.92B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Owens-Corning using advanced sorting and filters.
Owens-Corning Questions & Answers
Owens-Corning (OC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.07.
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which beat the estimate of $1.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.