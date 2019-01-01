Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Owens-Corning
Owens-Corning Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $106.00 expecting OC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.71% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Owens-Corning maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Owens-Corning, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Owens-Corning was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Owens-Corning (OC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $106.00. The current price Owens-Corning (OC) is trading at is $94.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.