Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:OBIO)
$5.36
-0.69[-11.40%]
At close: Jul 28
$5.63
0.2700[5.04%]
After Hours: 6:17PM EDT
Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$147K

Earnings History

Earnings History

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 30, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2023 for Q1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $-0.28.

Q

What were Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:OBIO) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $680K.



