Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?
Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 30, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2023 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $-0.28.
What were Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:OBIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $680K.
