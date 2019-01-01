Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:OBIO)
$5.36
-0.69[-11.40%]
At close: Jul 28
$5.63
0.2700[5.04%]
After Hours: 6:17PM EDT
Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$20.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$17.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
11000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Chardan Capital
  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

All Ratings (3)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (2)

Premium Tools & Ideas
Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved