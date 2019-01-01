Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Chardan Capital
- Piper Sandler
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs
What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?
The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?
The latest analyst rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Orchestra BioMed Hldgs reiterated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs was filed on May 15, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) is trading at is $5.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.