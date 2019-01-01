QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Household Products
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a broad line of appearance, performance and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care and outdoor power equipment markets, under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. It sells these products within the USA and Canada. The company produces private label formulations of many of its products for various customers and provide custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. It also manufactures, markets and distributes chlorine dioxide-based deodorizing disinfectant, and sanitizing products under the Star brite and Performacide brand names, utilizing a patented delivery system for use with products containing chlorine dioxide.

Ocean Bio-Chem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ocean Bio-Chem's (OBCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ocean Bio-Chem

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI)?

A

The stock price for Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) is $8.825 last updated Today at 8:18:32 PM.

Q

Does Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Q

When is Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Bio-Chem's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocean Bio-Chem.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) operate in?

A

Ocean Bio-Chem is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.