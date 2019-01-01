Ocean Bio-Chem Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a broad line of appearance, performance and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care and outdoor power equipment markets, under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. It sells these products within the USA and Canada. The company produces private label formulations of many of its products for various customers and provide custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. It also manufactures, markets and distributes chlorine dioxide-based deodorizing disinfectant, and sanitizing products under the Star brite and Performacide brand names, utilizing a patented delivery system for use with products containing chlorine dioxide.