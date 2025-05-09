May 9, 2025 9:54 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Higher; Lyft Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.5% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 41,415.78 while the NASDAQ gained 0.50% to 18,018.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 5,679.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and announced a $750 million share buyback plan on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of one cent per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of one cent.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares shot up 144% to $2.7849. Nuvve engaged Crypto Venture Group to accelerate digital asset strategy.
  • Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA got a boost, surging 80% to $1.7601.
  • Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH shares were also up, gaining 49% to $4.18 after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 outlook.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE shares dropped 49% to $0.1659 after the company announced the pricing of underwritten public offering.
  • Shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE were down 46% to $3.99 after the company reported the pricing of public offering.
  • NuCana plc NCNA was down, falling 42% to $0.0593.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $60.76 while gold traded up 1% at $3,338.20.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $32.755 on Friday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.6290.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.7% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.56%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.40%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.30% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.10%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

