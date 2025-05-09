Nuvve Taps Crypto Advisors To Fuel Digital Asset Subsidiary, Stock Soars

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE rallied on Friday after the company partnered with several consultants specializing in blockchain strategy.

The consulting team will guide Nuvve in crafting a detailed strategy for its cryptocurrency ventures via its digital asset treasury division, Nuvve-DigitalAssets.

Nuvve’s fully owned subsidiary aims to explore new possibilities within the blockchain space.

Although it recognizes prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, the company intends to concentrate its efforts on lesser-known digital assets linked to sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin), programming-related tokens, and the digitization of real-world assets.

“The companies that thrive in this new economy will be the ones who understand where finance is going and have the courage to move early,” said Chair of the committee James Altucher. “Nuvve is doing both with the right team and a clear strategy.”

To manage the initiative, the company is setting up a governance body, the Digital Asset Management Portfolio Committee.

This oversight panel will be led by crypto investor and author James Altucher, joined by financial analyst Tim Collins and Gregory Poilasne, the company’s CEO.

Together, they will steer the investment approach to ensure systemic risk controls and value creation.

Nuvve plans to inform its investors by consistently sharing information on its digital asset portfolio and investment approach through the Nuvve-DigitalAssets platform.

The company facilitates transportation electrification with its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows electric vehicles to store and return energy to the grid. Nuvve aims to reduce EV ownership costs and promote a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

Price Action: NVVE shares traded higher by 93.86% at $2.21 at last check Friday.

Image: Shutterstock