May 12, 2025 5:13 AM 3 min read

Why Sable Offshore Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. SOC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported results for the first quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $109.5 million for the quarter.

Sable Offshore shares jumped 12.6% to $25.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 171.2% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading.
  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT surged 161.8% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 661% on Friday. The company said as of March 31, it held ~5,833 Bitcoins with a carrying value of $481.7 million.
  • Metallus Inc. MTUS gained 45.5% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. Metallus shares dipped 11% on Friday after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.
  • Taoping Inc. TAOP jumped 30.1% to $0.2129 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday.
  • DDC Enterprise Limited DDC gained 28.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
  • LQR House Inc. YHC surged 22.5% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
  • Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE climbed 18.8% to $0.2674 in pre-market trading.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 16.2% to $0.27 in pre-market. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA orphan-drug nears patient enrollment milestone for phase 2 clinical trial.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA gained 15.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Abits Group Inc. ABTS shares dipped 48.2% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 262% on Friday.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares fell 37.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after surging 144% on Friday. Nuvve engaged Crypto Venture Group to accelerate digital asset strategy.
  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL shares fell 29.3% to $0.0801 in pre-market trading.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 28.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 70% on Friday.
  • Global IBO Group Ltd GIBO fell 24.1% to $5.30 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 102% on Friday.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares tumbled 22.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million.
  • DevvStream Corp. DEVS fell 21.2% to $0.2634 in pre-market trading.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 20.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
  • Seabridge Gold Inc. SA declined 9.4% to $11.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 9.2% to $20.45 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABTS Logo
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$4.34-48.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.59
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
80.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DDC Logo
DDCDDC Enterprise Ltd
$3.5042.3%
DEVS Logo
DEVSDevvStream Corp
$0.2640-21.2%
GFI Logo
GFIGold Fields Ltd
$20.38-9.62%
GIBO Logo
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$5.20-25.5%
IXHL Logo
IXHLIncannex Healthcare Inc
$0.0801-29.4%
JYD Logo
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.5600156.6%
MTUS Logo
MTUSMetallus Inc
$12.709.39%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$1.78-36.0%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$5.56135.6%
OLMA Logo
OLMAOlema Pharmaceuticals inc
$5.3015.2%
RSLS Logo
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$5.04-24.3%
RYDE Logo
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.267418.8%
SA Logo
SASeabridge Gold Inc
$11.40-9.67%
SHPH Logo
SHPHShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.262012.7%
SISI Logo
SISIShineco Inc
$0.6712-20.7%
SOC Logo
SOCSable Offshore Corp
$26.0013.0%
SYTA Logo
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$1.21-27.5%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.242248.0%
YHC Logo
YHCLQR House Inc
$4.87144.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GainersLosersPremarket Movers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved