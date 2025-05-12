Why Sable Offshore Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. SOC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported results for the first quarter.
The company reported a net loss of $109.5 million for the quarter.
Sable Offshore shares jumped 12.6% to $25.90 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD rose 171.2% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT surged 161.8% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 661% on Friday. The company said as of March 31, it held ~5,833 Bitcoins with a carrying value of $481.7 million.
- Metallus Inc. MTUS gained 45.5% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. Metallus shares dipped 11% on Friday after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.
- Taoping Inc. TAOP jumped 30.1% to $0.2129 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Friday.
- DDC Enterprise Limited DDC gained 28.8% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
- LQR House Inc. YHC surged 22.5% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
- Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE climbed 18.8% to $0.2674 in pre-market trading.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH gained 16.2% to $0.27 in pre-market. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA orphan-drug nears patient enrollment milestone for phase 2 clinical trial.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA gained 15.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Abits Group Inc. ABTS shares dipped 48.2% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 262% on Friday.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares fell 37.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after surging 144% on Friday. Nuvve engaged Crypto Venture Group to accelerate digital asset strategy.
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL shares fell 29.3% to $0.0801 in pre-market trading.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 28.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 70% on Friday.
- Global IBO Group Ltd GIBO fell 24.1% to $5.30 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 102% on Friday.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares tumbled 22.7% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million.
- DevvStream Corp. DEVS fell 21.2% to $0.2634 in pre-market trading.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 20.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. SA declined 9.4% to $11.38 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 9.2% to $20.45 in pre-market trading.
