|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuvei.
The latest price target for Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting NVEI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.47% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) is $51.53 last updated Today at 8:26:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nuvei.
Nuvei’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nuvei.
Nuvei is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.