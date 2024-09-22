Bausch & Lomb And Edgewise Therapeutics Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Sept 15-Sept 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
This week, the Federal Reserve's decision to reduce interest rates by 50 basis points boosted share prices across the technology, construction, industrial, machinery, and financial sectors.
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX shares rocketed 50.19% after the company announced topline data of EDG-7500 from the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and the single-dose arm of the Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCM trial in patients with obstructive HCM.
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO stock gained 28.36% after reportedly considering a sale.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC shares upped 27.06%. The company's subsidiary Bausch + Lomb Corp BLCO is reportedly considering a sale.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND stock gained 26.87% last week after the company announced topline data from its pivotal approach trial of a rare dwarfism candidate.
- Nuvalent Inc.'s NUVL stock gained 23.50% after the company highlighted results for its ROS1 and ALK-Positive NSCLC programs and accelerated its development timeline. The company also announced a $350 million public offering, and multiple firms raised their respective price forecasts on the stock.
- Powell Industries, Inc. POWL stock gained 22.61% last week as stocks in the broader industrial space jumped following the Fed's announcement to cut rates by 50 basis points, which could support investment and economic growth.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares jumped 21.28%.
