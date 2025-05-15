China's NetEase Stock Pops On Q1 Performance Fueled By Gaming Growth, Strong Cash Flow

Zinger Key Points
- NetEase beats Q1 revenue and earnings estimates with strong gaming growth, sending shares up over 4%.
- Gaming revenue jumps 12%, while other segments like Cloud Music and Youdao see declines; dividend lowered from Q4.
- Get our list of 10 overlooked stocks—including one paying a 9% dividend—before Wall Street catches on.
NetEase, Inc. NTES reported fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 7.4% year-on-year to $3.97 billion (28.8 billion Chinese yuan), topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.87 billion.
The Chinese gaming player’s adjusted EPADS of $2.41 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01.
Segments and margins: Games and related value-added services revenues rose 12.1% to $3.3 billion. The corresponding gross margin decreased by 62 bps to 68.8%, mainly attributable to higher revenue contributions from licensed games, which have comparatively lower gross profit margins.
Also Read: NetEase Q4 Earnings: Revenue Miss, Gaming and Cost Controls Drive Margins, Boosts Dividend
Youdao, Inc.’s DAO revenue declined by 6.7% to $178.9 million, and the corresponding gross margin declined by 165 bps to 47.3%, primarily due to a decrease in net revenues from its learning services.
NetEase Cloud Music’s revenues were $256.1 million, down 8.4%, and its gross margin declined by 123 bps to 36.7%, primarily due to decreased net revenues from its social entertainment services.
Innovative businesses and other revenue declined 17.6% to $223.8 million due to decreased net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services, and the gross margin increased by 534 bps to 38.8%.
As of March 31, 2025, NetEase held $18.9 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $1.7 billion in operating cash flow.
Dividend: The board of directors approved a dividend of $0.6750 per ADS for the first quarter of 2025 versus $1.22025 per ADS for the fourth quarter.
Price Action: NetEase stock is up 8.39% at $116.10, and Youdao stock is up 12.0% at $9.72 premarket at the last check on Thursday.
Read Next:
Image by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.