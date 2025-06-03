Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's 'Adamantly Opposed' To Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Bill Over This AI Provision: 'I Would Have Voted NO If I Had Known This Was In There'

On Tuesday, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) demanded the removal of a controversial AI provision from President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending bill, warning she'll oppose it unless the Senate strikes it from the final version.

What Happened: Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, and said she was unaware that the "One Big Beautiful Bill" (OBBB) included a section barring states from regulating artificial intelligence for the next 10 years.

The provision appears on pages 278–279 and would prevent states from creating or enforcing AI-related laws, leaving regulation solely to the federal government.

"I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there," she wrote on X.

Why It's Important: Previously, California state senator Scott Wiener described the measure as "truly gross," stating on social media that while Congress struggles to regulate AI effectively, it's simultaneously trying to prevent states from taking action too.

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general also expressed opposition. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said, "Instead of stepping up with real solutions, Congress wants to tie our hands."

Now, Greene's stance could jeopardize the bill's passage, as Republicans hold a narrow House majority and can only afford to lose three votes. Two GOP lawmakers already opposed the bill when it passed the House last month, reported The Hill.

