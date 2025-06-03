4 Stocks To Buy On EU Tariff Pause

Tariffs continue to dominate market headlines in the United States and abroad. Last week, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that President Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Markets rallied on the news, but the case will likely go all the way to the Supreme Court, where it will join a slew of other tariff cases. But Trump isn’t stopping there. This week, he doubled tariffs on steel imports, setting off another wave of trade volatility.

Amid all this uncertainty, investors are increasingly looking elsewhere. While the S&P 500 is nearly flat for the year, European indices have soared. For example, the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is up by more than 23%.

With Trump’s recent pause on further tariffs on the European Union, that momentum looks like it’s set to continue.

Here are four promising European stocks set to thrive from the tariff pause.

Each company has a market capitalization of at least $2 billion, a projected EPS growth rate of at least 10% over the next five years, net profit margins exceeding 10% in its most recent earnings report, and a forward P/E ratio of no more than 20.

nVent Electric plc

nVent Electric NVT is a UK-based large-cap firm that manufactures an extensive range of electrical components, fasteners and enclosures, which would have been hit hard by Trump's proposed tariff policy. The stock had rallied from a multi-year low following the reciprocal tariff pause and could be poised for another leg higher now that the EU tariffs have been put on ice.

NVT receded to June 2023 levels following the initial Liberation Day tariff announcement. However, the subsequent pause and rally have seen shares break through the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) for the first time since January. Bullish fundamentals support the technical signals; the company expects EPS growth of nearly 15% over the next five years and its profit margins are among the best in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry.

nVent Electric announced top- and bottom-line earnings beats on May 2 and received three analyst price target boosts afterward, including a $75 mark from RBC Capital, hinting at a potential upside of over 13%.

Aon plc

Aon AON is one of the most prominent European insurance firms with 50,000 employees and offices in over 120 countries. Like many EU-based companies, its stock sank with the Liberation Day tariff announcement, dropping back to August 2024 levels by the end of April. However, shares are exhibiting technical signs of a breakout, and the company's underlying fundamentals could spark more bullish activity in the coming weeks.

Aon has strong margins for an insurer, with an 89% gross margin and a 15.5% profit margin in the most recent quarter. While the company missed both EPS and revenue in the report, it didn't stop Goldman Sachs analysts from upgrading the stock to a Buy with a price target of $408, indicating an upside potential of nearly 13%.

The stock's Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 76.55 also suggests a trend reversal could be forming as shares break out above the 14-day and 21-day SMAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49, well below the overbought threshold of 70.

Ryanair Holdings plc

One stock with no shortage of momentum lately is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, the largest low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company recently announced that it flew over 200 million passengers in a year for the first time in its history. Its fair value, consistent growth, and strong momentum make it one of the more attractive European equities in 2025.

From a technical standpoint, Ryanair flashed a Golden Cross in February, one of the strongest bullish signals, as the 50-day SMA crossed the 200-day SMA. However, Trump's tariff announcement halted this rally, and shares actually declined in the preceding weeks despite the Golden Cross signal. However, now that the tariffs are paused, the stock has shot straight up, taking out both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs as it approaches the all-time high setback in March 2024.

Ryanair trades at just 12 times forward earnings and expects EPS growth of 30% this year and more than 18% over the next five years. The company posted a narrower-than-expected loss in Q1 2025 and beat revenue expectations by 6%. Benzinga Edge also loves the stock with a Growth score of 96.35 and a Momentum score of 86.28. Don't sleep on Ryanair Holdings this summer, especially if consumer sentiment improves now that the harshest tariffs have been rescinded.

ING Groep N.V.

Last but certainly not least is ING Groep N.V. ING, a large-cap bank based in the Netherlands with a market capitalization of $65 billion and annual sales exceeding $24 billion. The stock also has one of the best-looking charts you'll find and a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 89.08. ING has a great combination of technical tailwinds and fundamental infrastructure, making it one of our top international picks for 2025.

The daily chart shows why the stock currently has such strong momentum. Like RYAAY, shares of ING also witnessed a Golden Cross forming in March but didn't have as steep a drawdown. Once the tariffs were removed, ING shares quickly broke through the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, and more gains could be ahead as the RSI remains below overbought levels.

ING trades at just 8 times forward earnings and expects EPS growth of 12.6% over the next five years. The company also boasts strong profit margins (27.7% in the most recent quarter) and pays a 5% dividend yield accompanied by a 47% dividend payout rate. ING investors get the best of both worlds: steady income and the potential for market-beating growth.

