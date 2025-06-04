June 4, 2025 1:28 PM 3 min read

Peak Pessimism On US Treasuries? History Says A Summer Rally May Be Near

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

As long-dated Treasury yields hover just below 5% and Moody's strips the U.S. of its final AAA credit rating, investor sentiment toward U.S. government bonds has reached some of its most bearish levels in decades.

Much of the gloom surrounds concerns over rising fiscal deficits, ballooning interest expenses and a perceived lack of political will to rein in debt.

At the center of the debate is President Donald Trump's tax plan, dubbed as the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” which is now under fire for potentially worsening America's fiscal outlook.

According to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office released Wednesday, the legislation is expected to slash federal revenue by $3.67 trillion through 2034, while cutting just $1.25 trillion in spending.

The net effect: a $2.4 trillion increase in the federal deficit over the next decade.

This comes at a time when the U.S. deficit-to-GDP ratio already stands at 6%-7%, levels rarely seen outside of major crises such as wars or the COVID-19 pandemic.

A growing deficit implies increased bond issuance, and with higher supply comes the need for more attractive yields to lure buyers—putting upward pressure on rates and downward pressure on bond prices.

With the national debt surging past $36.2 trillion in early June and long-term yields climbing, influential Wall Street voices like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and former Bridgewater Associates CIO Ray Dalio are warning that a full-blown crisis is no longer a distant risk—but an inevitable consequence of unchecked borrowing in Washington.

A Contrarian Opportunity?

Despite the bleak macro backdrop, a contrarian perspective would say that we may be approaching peak pessimism on U.S. Treasuries.

While the fundamentals and technicals remain unfavorable, a glimmer of hope may lie in seasonal performance trends.

According to data from Seasonax, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT—the largest ETF tracking long-dated U.S. government debt—has historically delivered strong summer returns.

Looking at the past 22 years, a strategy that buys TLT on June 10 and sells it on August 31 (or the nearest trading day thereafter) has delivered a median return of 4.3%.

The strategy was profitable in 18 of the last 22 years, reflecting an 82% win rate. Notable rallies occurred in 2010 and 2019, with gains of 13.6% and 12.8%, respectively.

The biggest summer-season loss in this period occurred in 2003 when TLT fell 13.2%. However, most of the losing years showed only modest declines.

With a Sharpe ratio of 1.01 and a Sortino ratio of 1.87 during this window, the strategy has historically delivered positive risk-adjusted performance.

Start Date$TLT Price End Date$TLT Price% Change
10 Jun 200354.6802 Sep 200347.40-13.32%
10 Jun 200448.8731 Aug 200453.07+8.58%
10 Jun 200559.5931 Aug 200560.71+1.89%
12 Jun 200656.4331 Aug 200658.40+3.48%
11 Jun 200757.5531 Aug 200761.69+7.19%
10 Jun 200865.0702 Sep 200868.84+5.80%
10 Jun 200966.1731 Aug 200972.97+10.27%
10 Jun 201075.1431 Aug 201085.34+13.58%
10 Jun 201179.1431 Aug 201187.79+10.92%
11 Jun 2012105.8131 Aug 2012107.90+1.97%
10 Jun 201397.2203 Sep 201390.65-6.76%
10 Jun 201498.9202 Sep 2014104.79+5.94%
10 Jun 2015105.7631 Aug 2015111.65+5.57%
10 Jun 2016126.5131 Aug 2016131.77+4.16%
12 Jun 2017119.6031 Aug 2017123.61+3.35%
11 Jun 2018117.6831 Aug 2018119.88+1.87%
10 Jun 2019130.5003 Sep 2019147.21+12.80%
10 Jun 2020160.8431 Aug 2020162.19+0.84%
10 Jun 2021142.5431 Aug 2021148.83+4.41%
10 Jun 2022113.7731 Aug 2022111.88-1.66%
12 Jun 2023102.2231 Aug 202396.64-5.46%
10 Jun 202490.8903 Sep 202497.75+7.55%
Data: Seasonax
Loading...
Loading...

