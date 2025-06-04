Disruptive tech investor Cathie Wood doubled down on her bet that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD will be a major winner in the booming artificial intelligence chip market.

Her firm ARK Invest has been actively buying AMD stock throughout 2024 and 2025.

What To Know: Most recently on Tuesday, ARK Invest purchased 53,100 shares of AMD, totaling about $6.08 million. Tuesday's purchase of AMD stock followed an even larger buy of 97,068 shares on May 27, totaling over $10.7 million.

The move underscores Wood's bullish outlook on AMD's growth prospects within the semiconductor and AI chip sector. ARK's recent buys follow earlier purchases, including a $9.94 million buy in early 2025 and a series of accumulations through late 2024.

Wood has taken advantage of AMD's stock price pullbacks to build her position, with AMD shares down 25% over the past six months and recently hovering near $117. ARK's buys indicate Wood sees these levels as attractive entry points for long-term investment.

Why It Matters: Wood's approach is not limited to AMD alone; she has also been buying shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA, aiming for broad-based exposure to the AI chip market rather than betting on a single winner.

Wood invests in "disruptive tech" and has said that AI will “disrupt the traditional world order” and drive hardware demand that will benefit both AMD and Nvidia as key suppliers in the sector.

