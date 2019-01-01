ñol

North European Oil
(NYSE:NRT)
19.35
0.26[1.36%]
At close: Jun 3
19.30
-0.0500[-0.26%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
Day High/Low18.53 - 19.55
52 Week High/Low6 - 20.72
Open / Close19.11 / 19.22
Float / Outstanding8.1M / 9.2M
Vol / Avg.44.2K / 76.2K
Mkt Cap177.8M
P/E20.67
50d Avg. Price17.8
Div / Yield0.92/4.79%
Payout Ratio73.12
EPS0.39
Total Float8.1M

North European Oil (NYSE:NRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

North European Oil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$3.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$3.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of North European Oil using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

North European Oil Questions & Answers

Q
When is North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) reporting earnings?
A

North European Oil (NRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for North European Oil (NYSE:NRT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were North European Oil’s (NYSE:NRT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

