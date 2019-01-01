North European Oil (NYSE:NRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for North European Oil
North European Oil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 23, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) was provided by Piper Sandler, and North European Oil upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of North European Oil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for North European Oil was filed on September 23, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest North European Oil (NRT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price North European Oil (NRT) is trading at is $19.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.