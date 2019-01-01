Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$3.110
Quarterly Revenue
$89.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$74.9M
Earnings History
Natural Resources Questions & Answers
When is Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) reporting earnings?
Natural Resources (NRP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP)?
The Actual EPS was $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Natural Resources’s (NYSE:NRP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $94.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
