Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas
Northern Oil & Gas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting NOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.60% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Northern Oil & Gas maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Northern Oil & Gas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Northern Oil & Gas was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $36.00. The current price Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) is trading at is $33.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.