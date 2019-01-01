Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Noah Holdings
Noah Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) was reported by B of A Securities on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting NOAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 108.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) was provided by B of A Securities, and Noah Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Noah Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Noah Holdings was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Noah Holdings (NOAH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.50 to $35.00. The current price Noah Holdings (NOAH) is trading at is $16.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
