Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$10.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nano Dimension using advanced sorting and filters.
Nano Dimension Questions & Answers
When is Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) reporting earnings?
Nano Dimension (NNDM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.40, which missed the estimate of $-3.10.
What were Nano Dimension’s (NASDAQ:NNDM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $440K, which missed the estimate of $650K.
