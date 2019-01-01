Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) was reported by Lake Street on September 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting NNDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 293.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) was provided by Lake Street, and Nano Dimension initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nano Dimension, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nano Dimension was filed on September 27, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 27, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nano Dimension (NNDM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Nano Dimension (NNDM) is trading at is $3.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
