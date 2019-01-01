Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$313.9B
Earnings History
Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) reporting earnings?
Nomura Holdings (NMR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nomura Holdings’s (NYSE:NMR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
