Nomura Holdings
(NYSE:NMR)
3.84
-0.14[-3.52%]
At close: Jun 3
3.86
0.0200[0.52%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.82 - 3.88
52 Week High/Low3.57 - 5.6
Open / Close3.85 / 3.86
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.576.5K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap11.6B
P/E11.11
50d Avg. Price3.94
Div / Yield0.21/5.37%
Payout Ratio17.46
EPS10.28
Total Float-

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nomura Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$2.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$313.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nomura Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) reporting earnings?
A

Nomura Holdings (NMR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Nomura Holdings’s (NYSE:NMR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

