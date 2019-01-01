Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nomura Holdings
Nomura Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Nomura Holdings downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nomura Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nomura Holdings was filed on March 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nomura Holdings (NMR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Nomura Holdings (NMR) is trading at is $3.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
