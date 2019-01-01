Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Partners missed estimated earnings by 20.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $3.49.

Revenue was up $171.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.35 3.24 2.93 1.73 EPS Actual 4.03 4.77 4.31 1.01 Revenue Estimate 272.59M 200.05M 146.03M 67.55M Revenue Actual 268.15M 227.96M 152.01M 65.06M

