ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Navios Maritime Partners
(NYSE:NMM)
31.20
0.04[0.13%]
At close: Jun 3
30.55
-0.6500[-2.08%]
After Hours: 6:02PM EDT
Day High/Low30.43 - 31.34
52 Week High/Low20.52 - 37.16
Open / Close31.16 / 31.22
Float / Outstanding25.4M / 30.2M
Vol / Avg.64.1K / 306.9K
Mkt Cap942.1M
P/E2.34
50d Avg. Price31.11
Div / Yield0.2/0.64%
Payout Ratio1.5
EPS2.78
Total Float25.4M

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Navios Maritime Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$2.780

Quarterly Revenue

$236.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$236.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Partners missed estimated earnings by 20.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $3.49.

Revenue was up $171.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.35 3.24 2.93 1.73
EPS Actual 4.03 4.77 4.31 1.01
Revenue Estimate 272.59M 200.05M 146.03M 67.55M
Revenue Actual 268.15M 227.96M 152.01M 65.06M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Navios Maritime Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Navios Maritime Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reporting earnings?
A

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.

Q
What were Navios Maritime Partners’s (NYSE:NMM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $50M, which beat the estimate of $44.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.