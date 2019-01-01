Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting NMM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -35.90% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) was provided by Jefferies, and Navios Maritime Partners maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Navios Maritime Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Navios Maritime Partners was filed on January 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $20.00. The current price Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is trading at is $31.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
