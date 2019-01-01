QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.9 - 3.25
Vol / Avg.
466.8K/244.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.85 - 15.42
Mkt Cap
72.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3
P/E
-
EPS
3.67
Shares
22.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:26AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc is a shipping company which provides transportation, trading, storage, and logistics services for bulk cargoes. It operates a diverse portfolio of Capesize, Panamax, ultra-handymax and handy size bulk carriers. The company has two reportable segments namely the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment, the Logistics Business segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from South America.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.990
REV156.794M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8803.590 2.7100
REV168.449M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Navios Maritime Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navios Maritime Holdings's (NM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) was reported by JP Morgan on March 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Navios Maritime Holdings (NM)?

A

The stock price for Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM) is $3.2 last updated Today at 6:56:44 PM.

Q

Does Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2015.

Q

When is Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reporting earnings?

A

Navios Maritime Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navios Maritime Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) operate in?

A

Navios Maritime Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.